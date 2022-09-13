TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ443-132215-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ243-132215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ234-132215-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ239-132215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ242-132215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ342-132215-

Coastal Kleberg-

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ442-132215-

Kleberg Islands-

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ344-132215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ244-132215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ245-132215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ345-132215-

Aransas Islands-

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ346-132215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ246-132215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ247-132215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ347-132215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ447-132215-

Calhoun Islands-

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

TXZ233-132215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ232-132215-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ241-132215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ231-132215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ240-132215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ229-132215-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ230-132215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

255 AM CDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

