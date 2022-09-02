TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers with lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Coastal Kleberg-

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Kleberg Islands-

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers with lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers with lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Aransas Islands-

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers with lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Calhoun Islands-

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

350 AM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

