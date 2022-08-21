TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 20, 2022

298 FPUS54 KCRP 210759

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

TXZ343-212145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ443-212145-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ243-212145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ234-212145-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ239-212145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ242-212145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ342-212145-

Coastal Kleberg-

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ442-212145-

Kleberg Islands-

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ344-212145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ244-212145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ245-212145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ345-212145-

Aransas Islands-

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ346-212145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ246-212145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ247-212145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ347-212145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ447-212145-

Calhoun Islands-

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ233-212145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ232-212145-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ241-212145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ231-212145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ240-212145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ229-212145-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ230-212145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

259 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

