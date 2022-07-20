TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 _____ 184 FPUS54 KCRP 200852 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 TXZ343-202145- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 115. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ443-202145- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy . Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ243-202145- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 115. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ234-202145- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 114. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ239-202145- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 114. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 111 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ242-202145- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 117. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ342-202145- Coastal Kleberg- 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 115. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ442-202145- Kleberg Islands- 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ344-202145- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 112. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ244-202145- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 113. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ245-202145- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 112. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ345-202145- Aransas Islands- 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 111. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ346-202145- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ246-202145- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 111. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ247-202145- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 111. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ347-202145- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 114. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ447-202145- Calhoun Islands- 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ233-202145- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ232-202145- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ241-202145- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 117 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ231-202145- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 114. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 111 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ240-202145- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 114. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 111 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ229-202145- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 114. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 112 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ230-202145- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 352 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 114. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 113 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ 87\/MSH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather