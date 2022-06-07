TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

TXZ343-072130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-072130-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-072130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ234-072130-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ239-072130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Webb, Bruni, and Orvil

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 114 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

TXZ242-072130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ342-072130-

Coastal Kleberg-

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-072130-

Kleberg Islands-

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-072130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-072130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ245-072130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-072130-

Aransas Islands-

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-072130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-072130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ247-072130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-072130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift and PortOConnor

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ447-072130-

Calhoun Islands-

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-072130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ232-072130-

Bee-

Including the cities of Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ241-072130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ231-072130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ240-072130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 112 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ229-072130-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 112 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index values up

to 110 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

TXZ230-072130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

303 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 113 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

