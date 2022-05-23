TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 22, 2022 _____ 919 FPUS54 KCRP 230852 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 TXZ343-232130- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ443-232130- Nueces Islands- 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy . Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ243-232130- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ234-232130- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ239-232130- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ242-232130- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ342-232130- Coastal Kleberg- 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ442-232130- Kleberg Islands- 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ344-232130- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ244-232130- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ245-232130- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ345-232130- Aransas Islands- 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ346-232130- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ246-232130- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ247-232130- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ347-232130- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ447-232130- Calhoun Islands- 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy . Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ233-232130- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ232-232130- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ241-232130- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ231-232130- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ240-232130- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ229-232130- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ230-232130- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 352 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. 