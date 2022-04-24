TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ 780 FPUS54 KCRP 240836 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 TXZ343-242130- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ443-242130- Nueces Islands- 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ243-242130- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ234-242130- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ239-242130- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ242-242130- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ342-242130- Coastal Kleberg- 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ442-242130- Kleberg Islands- 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ344-242130- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ244-242130- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ245-242130- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ345-242130- Aransas Islands- 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ346-242130- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ246-242130- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ247-242130- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ347-242130- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ447-242130- Calhoun Islands- 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ233-242130- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ232-242130- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ241-242130- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ231-242130- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ240-242130- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ229-242130- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ230-242130- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 336 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. PH\/HA