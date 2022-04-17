TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 16, 2022

_____

437 FPUS54 KCRP 170845

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

TXZ343-172130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 80. East winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ443-172130-

Nueces Islands-

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ243-172130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ234-172130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 80. East winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ239-172130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with

highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy, hot

with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy,

hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ242-172130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-172130-

Coastal Kleberg-

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy with highs around 80. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-172130-

Kleberg Islands-

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ344-172130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 80. East winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ244-172130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ245-172130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 80. East winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-172130-

Aransas Islands-

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ346-172130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 80. East winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-172130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast around 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ247-172130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ347-172130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ447-172130-

Calhoun Islands-

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ233-172130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ232-172130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ241-172130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with

highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ231-172130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ240-172130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ229-172130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy, hot

with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy,

hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ230-172130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy, hot

with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy,

hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

87/TC

_____

