TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 27, 2022

_____

917 FPUS54 KCRP 280808

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

TXZ343-282145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-282145-

Nueces Islands-

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-282145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

25 to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to west 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-282145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-282145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ242-282145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-282145-

Coastal Kleberg-

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

25 to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-282145-

Kleberg Islands-

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperature

around 70. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-282145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-282145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-282145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-282145-

Aransas Islands-

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-282145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-282145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ247-282145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-282145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ447-282145-

Calhoun Islands-

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 25 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-282145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-282145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-282145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-282145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-282145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-282145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ230-282145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TC/PH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather