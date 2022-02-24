TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Nueces Islands-

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. A chance of light rain early in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind

chill readings 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kleberg Islands-

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. A chance of light rain early in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the late morning

and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Aransas Islands-

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. A chance of light rain early in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the late morning

and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Windy.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

light rain early in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill

readings 23 to 33.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to

35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

light rain early in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill

readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to

35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

light rain early in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

light rain early in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind

chill readings 24 to 34.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of light rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain early in the

morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

24 to 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

333 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

light rain early in the morning, then a slight chance of light

rain late in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill readings

24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

