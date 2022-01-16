TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

401 FPUS54 KCRP 160923

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

TXZ343-162215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ443-162215-

Nueces Islands-

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ243-162215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ234-162215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ239-162215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.

Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ242-162215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ342-162215-

Coastal Kleberg-

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ442-162215-

Kleberg Islands-

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ344-162215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

25 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ244-162215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ245-162215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ345-162215-

Aransas Islands-

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light southwest winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ346-162215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ246-162215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ247-162215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ347-162215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ447-162215-

Calhoun Islands-

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ233-162215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ232-162215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ241-162215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ231-162215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light south

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ240-162215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northwest winds. Wind

chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ229-162215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds. Wind

chill readings 21 to 31 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ230-162215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

323 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds. Wind

chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

87/83

