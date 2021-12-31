TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Becoming windy and

much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much colder. Highs in the low 50s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph decreasing to 15

to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Nueces Islands-

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Becoming windy and

much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Becoming windy and

much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 15

to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear.

Becoming windy and much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Becoming breezy and much colder. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Much colder. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 15

to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest with gusts

to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Much cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Breezy. Much colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Aransas Islands-

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Much colder.

Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Windy. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Breezy. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Breezy. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

25 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Calhoun Islands-

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Much colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

40. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

40. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

318 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

