TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

441 FPUS54 KCRP 080825

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

TXZ343-082245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog and occasional drizzle early in the morning.

Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early in the morning.

Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-082245-

Nueces Islands-

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with occasional drizzle early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-082245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

occasional drizzle early in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-082245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-082245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ242-082245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

occasional drizzle early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in

the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-082245-

Coastal Kleberg-

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with occasional drizzle early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-082245-

Kleberg Islands-

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with occasional drizzle early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-082245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with occasional

drizzle early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-082245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-082245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with occasional

drizzle early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-082245-

Aransas Islands-

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with occasional drizzle early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-082245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with occasional

drizzle early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-082245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-082245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Occasional drizzle early in the morning. Patchy fog early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-082245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Occasional drizzle early in the morning. Patchy fog early

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ447-082245-

Calhoun Islands-

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-082245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-082245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-082245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-082245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-082245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-082245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-082245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

225 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

MCZ/ANM

