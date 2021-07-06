TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 5, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

TXZ343-062130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ443-062130-

Nueces Islands-

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

TXZ243-062130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ234-062130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ239-062130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ242-062130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ342-062130-

Coastal Kleberg-

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ442-062130-

Kleberg Islands-

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 80s.

TXZ344-062130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ244-062130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ245-062130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ345-062130-

Aransas Islands-

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

TXZ346-062130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ246-062130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ247-062130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ347-062130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-062130-

Calhoun Islands-

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

TXZ233-062130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ232-062130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ241-062130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ231-062130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ240-062130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ229-062130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ230-062130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

342 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TMT/HAA

