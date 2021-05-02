TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021

_____

502 FPUS54 KCRP 020712 AAB

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

TXZ343-020915-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ443-020915-

Nueces Islands-

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ243-020915-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ234-020915-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ239-020915-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ242-020915-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-020915-

Coastal Kleberg-

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ442-020915-

Kleberg Islands-

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ344-020915-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ244-020915-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ245-020915-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-020915-

Aransas Islands-

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ346-020915-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-020915-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ247-020915-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ347-020915-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ447-020915-

Calhoun Islands-

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ233-020915-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ232-020915-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ241-020915-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ231-020915-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ240-020915-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ229-020915-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ230-020915-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

212 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

87

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather