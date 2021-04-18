TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021

_____

529 FPUS54 KCRP 180837

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

TXZ343-182145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ443-182145-

Nueces Islands-

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ243-182145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-182145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs around

80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-182145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ242-182145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-182145-

Coastal Kleberg-

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-182145-

Kleberg Islands-

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ344-182145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ244-182145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ245-182145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-182145-

Aransas Islands-

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ346-182145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-182145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-182145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs around

80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ347-182145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ447-182145-

Calhoun Islands-

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ233-182145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-182145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

south winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-182145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ231-182145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

south winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-182145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ229-182145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ230-182145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

337 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

south winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CB/MCZ

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather