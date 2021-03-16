TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Nueces Islands-

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Coastal Kleberg-

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Aransas Islands-

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. A less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

