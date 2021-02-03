TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Nueces Islands-

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Aransas Islands-

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

