TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 21, 2021 _____ 547 FPUS54 KCRP 220925 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 TXZ343-222300- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ443-222300- Nueces Islands- 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ243-222300- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Widespread fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ234-222300- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ239-222300- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ242-222300- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ342-222300- Coastal Kleberg- 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Widespread fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ442-222300- Kleberg Islands- 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ344-222300- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Widespread fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ244-222300- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ245-222300- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Widespread fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ345-222300- Aransas Islands- 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ346-222300- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Widespread fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ246-222300- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ247-222300- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ347-222300- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ447-222300- Calhoun Islands- 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ233-222300- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ232-222300- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. .SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ241-222300- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ231-222300- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ240-222300- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. .SATURDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ229-222300- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ230-222300- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 325 AM CST Fri Jan 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TC/TMT _____