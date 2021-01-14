TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

225 FPUS54 KCRP 140916

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

TXZ343-142330-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ443-142330-

Nueces Islands-

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-142330-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ234-142330-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-142330-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ242-142330-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ342-142330-

Coastal Kleberg-

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ442-142330-

Kleberg Islands-

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-142330-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-142330-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ245-142330-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ345-142330-

Aransas Islands-

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ346-142330-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-142330-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ247-142330-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-142330-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-142330-

Calhoun Islands-

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ233-142330-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ232-142330-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ241-142330-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ231-142330-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ240-142330-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ229-142330-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ230-142330-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

316 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

ANM/MCZ

