TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020

_____

832 FPUS54 KCRP 160910

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

TXZ343-162245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ443-162245-

Nueces Islands-

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ243-162245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-162245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-162245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ242-162245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-162245-

Coastal Kleberg-

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-162245-

Kleberg Islands-

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ344-162245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ244-162245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-162245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-162245-

Aransas Islands-

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ346-162245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ246-162245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-162245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ347-162245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ447-162245-

Calhoun Islands-

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ233-162245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-162245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-162245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-162245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-162245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-162245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5

to 10 mph increasing to east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-162245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

310 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TMT/TC

_____

