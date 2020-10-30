TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Nueces Islands-

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kleberg Islands-

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Aransas Islands-

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light northeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

316 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

