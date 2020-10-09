TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy late in

the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Nueces Islands-

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light west

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Kleberg Islands-

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy late in

the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Aransas Islands-

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light northwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Calhoun Islands-

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light northwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around

90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

