TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

_____

678 FPUS54 KCRP 260752

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

TXZ343-262145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ443-262145-

Nueces Islands-

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ243-262145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-262145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-262145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-262145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-262145-

Coastal Kleberg-

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ442-262145-

Kleberg Islands-

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ344-262145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ244-262145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ245-262145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-262145-

Aransas Islands-

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ346-262145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-262145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-262145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ347-262145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ447-262145-

Calhoun Islands-

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ233-262145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-262145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-262145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing

to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-262145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-262145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-262145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ230-262145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

252 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

LS/TC

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather