TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 18, 2020
_____
189 FPUS54 KCRP 190853
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
TXZ343-192115-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ443-192115-
Nueces Islands-
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. North winds 20 to 25 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 60 mph increasing to northwest 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ243-192115-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ234-192115-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ239-192115-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ242-192115-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ342-192115-
Coastal Kleberg-
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ442-192115-
Kleberg Islands-
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph
decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ344-192115-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ244-192115-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ245-192115-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with
hurricane conditions also possible. Showers and thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 60 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts
to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ345-192115-
Aransas Islands-
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. North winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with
hurricane conditions also possible. Showers and thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 65 mph increasing to 45 to 55 mph with gusts
to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ346-192115-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with
hurricane conditions also possible. Showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ246-192115-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ247-192115-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts
to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ347-192115-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with
hurricane conditions also possible. Showers and thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph increasing to 40 to 50 mph
with gusts to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ447-192115-
Calhoun Islands-
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...HURRICANE WATCH IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane
conditions also possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. North winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible with
hurricane conditions also possible. Showers and thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 35 to 45 mph
with gusts to around 75 mph increasing to 45 to 60 mph with gusts
to around 85 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ233-192115-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ232-192115-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ241-192115-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ231-192115-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature around 70. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ240-192115-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ229-192115-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ230-192115-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
353 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
EMF
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather