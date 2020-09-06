TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020

_____

517 FPUS54 KCRP 060830

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

TXZ343-062200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ443-062200-

Nueces Islands-

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ243-062200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ234-062200-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southwest

winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ239-062200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light south

winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-062200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-062200-

Coastal Kleberg-

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ442-062200-

Kleberg Islands-

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ344-062200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ244-062200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ245-062200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light south

winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ345-062200-

Aransas Islands-

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ346-062200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ246-062200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southwest

winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ247-062200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southwest

winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ347-062200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light south

winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ447-062200-

Calhoun Islands-

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ233-062200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ232-062200-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-062200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light south

winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ231-062200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light south

winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-062200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light south

winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-062200-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light south

winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ230-062200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

330 AM CDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

JV/TMT

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather