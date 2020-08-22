TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
TXZ343-220945-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ443-220945-
Nueces Islands-
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ243-220945-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ234-220945-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ239-220945-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ242-220945-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ342-220945-
Coastal Kleberg-
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ442-220945-
Kleberg Islands-
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ344-220945-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ244-220945-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ245-220945-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ345-220945-
Aransas Islands-
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ346-220945-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ246-220945-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ247-220945-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ347-220945-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ447-220945-
Calhoun Islands-
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ233-220945-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ232-220945-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ241-220945-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ231-220945-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ240-220945-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ229-220945-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ230-220945-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
333 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
