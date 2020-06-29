TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 29, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

TXZ343-301015-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze, windy. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze, windy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ443-301015-

Nueces Islands-

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze, windy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-301015-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze, breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-301015-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ239-301015-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ242-301015-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze, breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-301015-

Coastal Kleberg-

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze, windy. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze, windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-301015-

Kleberg Islands-

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze, windy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze, windy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-301015-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze, breezy. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ244-301015-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze, breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ245-301015-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze, breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ345-301015-

Aransas Islands-

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze, windy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-301015-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze, breezy. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-301015-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-301015-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-301015-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze, breezy. Lows around 80. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-301015-

Calhoun Islands-

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze, windy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-301015-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-301015-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-301015-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-301015-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ240-301015-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ229-301015-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ230-301015-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

344 PM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

