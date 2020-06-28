TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020
_____
870 FPUS54 KCRP 280821
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
TXZ343-282145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ443-282145-
Nueces Islands-
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ243-282145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ234-282145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ239-282145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ242-282145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ342-282145-
Coastal Kleberg-
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 80. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ442-282145-
Kleberg Islands-
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-282145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ244-282145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ245-282145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ345-282145-
Aransas Islands-
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ346-282145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ246-282145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ247-282145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ347-282145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ447-282145-
Calhoun Islands-
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ233-282145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ232-282145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ241-282145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ231-282145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ240-282145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ229-282145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ230-282145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TMT/TC
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather