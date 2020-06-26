TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
TXZ343-262115-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Haze through the day. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows around
80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ443-262115-
Nueces Islands-
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Near steady
temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Near steady temperature in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ243-262115-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Haze through the day. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ234-262115-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Haze. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ239-262115-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ242-262115-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Haze through the day. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain showers and
thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ342-262115-
Coastal Kleberg-
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Haze through the day. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows around
80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ442-262115-
Kleberg Islands-
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ344-262115-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows around
80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ244-262115-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Haze through the day. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ245-262115-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Haze through the day. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain showers and
thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ345-262115-
Aransas Islands-
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Haze through the day. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain showers and
thunderstorms likely late in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Near steady temperature
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ346-262115-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Haze through the day. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain showers and
thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Haze through the day.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ246-262115-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ247-262115-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ347-262115-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Near steady temperature
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ447-262115-
Calhoun Islands-
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Haze. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Near steady temperature
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Haze through the day.
Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ233-262115-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Haze. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ232-262115-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Haze. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ241-262115-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ231-262115-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Haze. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ240-262115-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Haze through the day. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain showers and
thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ229-262115-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Haze. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ230-262115-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Haze. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
