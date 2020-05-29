TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
TXZ343-292130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ443-292130-
Nueces Islands-
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ243-292130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light northeast winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ234-292130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
northeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ239-292130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light north winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light northeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ242-292130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light northeast winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ342-292130-
Coastal Kleberg-
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ442-292130-
Kleberg Islands-
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ344-292130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ244-292130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ245-292130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ345-292130-
Aransas Islands-
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ346-292130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light northeast winds becoming
north 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ246-292130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light north winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
northeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ247-292130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ347-292130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ447-292130-
Calhoun Islands-
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-292130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light north winds increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
northeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ232-292130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light north winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ241-292130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ231-292130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light north winds increasing toeast 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ240-292130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light north winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ229-292130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ230-292130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
351 AM CDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
