TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Nueces Islands-
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
northwest winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Kleberg-
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Kleberg Islands-
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 70s. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Aransas Islands-
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 70. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Calhoun Islands-
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
