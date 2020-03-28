TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020

_____

135 FPUS54 KCRP 280848

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

TXZ343-282215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-282215-

Nueces Islands-

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-282215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15

mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-282215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph around

noon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-282215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph before noon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ242-282215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-282215-

Coastal Kleberg-

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-282215-

Kleberg Islands-

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon.

A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

East winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-282215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-282215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ245-282215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-282215-

Aransas Islands-

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-282215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-282215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-282215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-282215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ447-282215-

Calhoun Islands-

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ233-282215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-282215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ241-282215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light south winds shifting to north 10 to 20 mph around noon.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-282215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds shifting to north 10 to 15 mph late

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-282215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

shifting to north 15 to 20 mph late morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-282215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south

winds shifting to north 10 to 20 mph by mid morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-282215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

348 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

shifting to north 10 to 15 mph late morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TMT/ANM

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather