TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ443-192200-
Nueces Islands-
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ243-192200-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ234-192200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ239-192200-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ242-192200-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ342-192200-
Coastal Kleberg-
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ442-192200-
Kleberg Islands-
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ344-192200-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ244-192200-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ245-192200-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ345-192200-
Aransas Islands-
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15
mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ346-192200-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ246-192200-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ247-192200-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ347-192200-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ447-192200-
Calhoun Islands-
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15
mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ233-192200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ232-192200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ241-192200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ231-192200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ240-192200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80. East winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ229-192200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ230-192200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
320 AM CDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
