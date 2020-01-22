TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020
_____
931 FPUS54 KCRP 220942
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
TXZ343-222245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers through the day. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ443-222245-
Nueces Islands-
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Showers through the day. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ243-222245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ234-222245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ239-222245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ242-222245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely until late afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ342-222245-
Coastal Kleberg-
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ442-222245-
Kleberg Islands-
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Showers through the day. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ344-222245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ244-222245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ245-222245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ345-222245-
Aransas Islands-
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ346-222245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ246-222245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ247-222245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ347-222245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ447-222245-
Calhoun Islands-
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ233-222245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ232-222245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ241-222245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ231-222245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ240-222245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ229-222245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ230-222245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
342 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers likely late
in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
