TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020
_____
666 FPUS54 KCRP 080831
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
TXZ343-082245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ443-082245-
Nueces Islands-
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ243-082245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ234-082245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ239-082245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation less than
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ242-082245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
$$
TXZ342-082245-
Coastal Kleberg-
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ442-082245-
Kleberg Islands-
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ344-082245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ244-082245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ245-082245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ345-082245-
Aransas Islands-
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ346-082245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ246-082245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ247-082245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ347-082245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ447-082245-
Calhoun Islands-
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ233-082245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ232-082245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ241-082245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ231-082245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ240-082245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ229-082245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ230-082245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
231 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather