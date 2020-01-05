TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

_____

753 FPUS54 KCRP 050917

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

TXZ343-052245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ443-052245-

Nueces Islands-

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ243-052245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ234-052245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-052245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ242-052245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ342-052245-

Coastal Kleberg-

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ442-052245-

Kleberg Islands-

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ344-052245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-052245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ245-052245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ345-052245-

Aransas Islands-

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ346-052245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-052245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ247-052245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-052245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light north winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ447-052245-

Calhoun Islands-

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ233-052245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ232-052245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ241-052245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Light north winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ231-052245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-052245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Light north winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ229-052245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ230-052245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

317 AM CST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TMT/MCZ

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather