TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

465 FPUS54 KCRP 170936

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

TXZ343-172245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ443-172245-

Nueces Islands-

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ243-172245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ234-172245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ239-172245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-172245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ342-172245-

Coastal Kleberg-

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ442-172245-

Kleberg Islands-

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ344-172245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ244-172245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ245-172245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ345-172245-

Aransas Islands-

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ346-172245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ246-172245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ247-172245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ347-172245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ447-172245-

Calhoun Islands-

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Warmer.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ233-172245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

25 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-172245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds.

Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ241-172245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ231-172245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light north winds.

Wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ240-172245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northeast

winds. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ229-172245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Wind chill readings

25 to 35 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northeast

winds. Wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ230-172245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

336 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Wind chill readings

23 to 33 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northeast

winds. Wind chill readings 21 to 31 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

