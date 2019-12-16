TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019
_____
151 FPUS54 KCRP 160951
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
TXZ343-162230-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ443-162230-
Nueces Islands-
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy
fog late in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Rain showers likely late in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.
Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
becoming 25 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ243-162230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A less than 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ234-162230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy
fog late in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ239-162230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ242-162230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A less than 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ342-162230-
Coastal Kleberg-
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A less than 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ442-162230-
Kleberg Islands-
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.
Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
becoming 25 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ344-162230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A chance
of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ244-162230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A less than 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ245-162230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in
the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ345-162230-
Aransas Islands-
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
becoming 25 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ346-162230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in
the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ246-162230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A chance of
showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Much
colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ247-162230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy
fog late in the morning. A chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Much
colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ347-162230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in
the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.
Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing
to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ447-162230-
Calhoun Islands-
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in
the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
becoming 25 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ233-162230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as warm. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog late in the morning. A slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A chance
of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ232-162230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late
morning and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ241-162230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ231-162230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
north winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ240-162230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ229-162230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north
winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ230-162230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
351 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north
winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
LS/CB
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather