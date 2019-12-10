TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019
_____
560 FPUS54 KCRP 100943
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
TXZ343-102245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers early in the morning, then
showers likely late in the morning. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ443-102245-
Nueces Islands-
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Showers early in the morning, then
showers likely late in the morning. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ243-102245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ234-102245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers early in the morning, then
showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance
of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ239-102245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light east
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ242-102245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers likely early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 60
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ342-102245-
Coastal Kleberg-
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ442-102245-
Kleberg Islands-
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Showers early in the morning, then
showers likely late in the morning. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ344-102245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers early in the morning, then
showers likely late in the morning. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ244-102245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ245-102245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers early in the morning, then
showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance
of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ345-102245-
Aransas Islands-
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Showers early in the morning, then
showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance
of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ346-102245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers early in the morning, then
showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance
of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ246-102245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers early in the morning, then
showers likely late in the morning. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ247-102245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers early in the morning, then
showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance
of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ347-102245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Showers early in the morning, then
showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance
of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ447-102245-
Calhoun Islands-
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Showers early in the morning, then
showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance
of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ233-102245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ232-102245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ241-102245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light north winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ231-102245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ240-102245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Windy. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ229-102245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ230-102245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
343 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather