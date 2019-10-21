TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

_____

380 FPUS54 KCRP 210807

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

TXZ343-212130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-212130-

Nueces Islands-

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-212130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ234-212130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-212130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ242-212130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-212130-

Coastal Kleberg-

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-212130-

Kleberg Islands-

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-212130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-212130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-212130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-212130-

Aransas Islands-

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-212130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-212130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-212130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-212130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ447-212130-

Calhoun Islands-

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ233-212130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-212130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-212130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ231-212130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ240-212130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ229-212130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ230-212130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather