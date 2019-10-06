TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ443-062145-
Nueces Islands-
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ243-062145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ234-062145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ239-062145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ242-062145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
north winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ342-062145-
Coastal Kleberg-
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ442-062145-
Kleberg Islands-
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ344-062145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ244-062145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ245-062145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ345-062145-
Aransas Islands-
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ346-062145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ246-062145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ247-062145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ347-062145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 90. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ447-062145-
Calhoun Islands-
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ233-062145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ232-062145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ241-062145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ231-062145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ240-062145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ229-062145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ230-062145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
330 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
