TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

104 FPUS54 KCRP 090843

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

TXZ343-092130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ443-092130-

Nueces Islands-

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-092130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ234-092130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ239-092130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ242-092130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ342-092130-

Coastal Kleberg-

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ442-092130-

Kleberg Islands-

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ344-092130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ244-092130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ245-092130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ345-092130-

Aransas Islands-

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ346-092130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ246-092130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ247-092130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ347-092130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ447-092130-

Calhoun Islands-

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ233-092130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ232-092130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ241-092130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ231-092130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ240-092130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ229-092130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ230-092130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

343 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

EKZ/87

