TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Nueces Islands-
Nueces Islands-
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Nueces-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Victoria-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Webb-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
Inland Kleberg-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
Coastal Kleberg-
Coastal Kleberg-
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Kleberg Islands-
Kleberg Islands-
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland San Patricio-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Aransas-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Aransas Islands-
Aransas Islands-
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Coastal Refugio-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Refugio-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Calhoun-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Calhoun Islands-
Calhoun Islands-
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Goliad-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Bee-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Jim Wells-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 110 to 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
Live Oak-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Duval-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
La Salle-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
McMullen-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
256 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
