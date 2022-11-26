TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 25, 2022 _____ 215 FPUS54 KBRO 260957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 TXZ253-261700- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ255-261700- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ355-261700- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ455-261700- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ252-261700- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy late, then becoming sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ254-261700- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ354-261700- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ248-261700- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ249-261700- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ250-261700- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ353-261700- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ251-261700- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ351-261700- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ454-261700- Willacy Island- 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ451-261700- Kenedy Island- 357 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather