TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022 _____ 302 FPUS54 KBRO 210957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 TXZ253-211700- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning. A chance of rain and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ255-211700- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle early this morning, then rain and drizzle likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values in the upper 30s early this morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ355-211700- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 .REST OF TODAY...A chance of rain and drizzle late, then rain and drizzle likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and drizzle likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ455-211700- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle early this morning, then rain and drizzle likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and drizzle likely. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ252-211700- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning. A chance of rain and drizzle this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ254-211700- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s early this morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ354-211700- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle early this morning, then rain and drizzle likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ248-211700- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain and drizzle. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the upper 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ249-211700- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning. A chance of rain and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ250-211700- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning. A chance of rain and drizzle this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ353-211700- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle late, then a slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning. A chance of rain and drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ251-211700- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the mid 30s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ351-211700- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values in the upper 30s early this morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ454-211700- Willacy Island- 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle early this morning, then rain and drizzle likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ451-211700- Kenedy Island- 357 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle early this morning, then rain and drizzle likely this afternoon. Windy with highs around 60. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather