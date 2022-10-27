TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 _____ 350 FPUS54 KBRO 270857 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 TXZ253-272100- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ255-272100- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ355-272100- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ455-272100- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 80. Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ252-272100- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ254-272100- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ354-272100- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ248-272100- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ249-272100- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ250-272100- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ353-272100- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ251-272100- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ351-272100- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ454-272100- Willacy Island- 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ451-272100- Kenedy Island- 357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 70s. $$