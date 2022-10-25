TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022

377 FPUS54 KBRO 250857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

TXZ253-252100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ255-252100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Cooler with

highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ355-252100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the

upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ455-252100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ252-252100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ254-252100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds. Cooler with highs around 80. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ354-252100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ248-252100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ249-252100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ250-252100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ353-252100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ251-252100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ351-252100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

TXZ454-252100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ451-252100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

