TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

741 FPUS54 KBRO 290859

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

TXZ253-292100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ255-292100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ355-292100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ455-292100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around 80.

$$

TXZ252-292100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ254-292100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ354-292100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-292100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ249-292100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ250-292100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ353-292100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ251-292100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ351-292100-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ454-292100-

Willacy Island-

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ451-292100-

Kenedy Island-

358 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

