TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

580 FPUS54 KBRO 050858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

TXZ253-052100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-052100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ355-052100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ455-052100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid.

Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ252-052100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-052100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ354-052100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ248-052100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-052100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-052100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-052100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ251-052100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-052100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ454-052100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ451-052100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

